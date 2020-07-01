807 W. 48th Street Unit 602

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Updated Unit in Great Plaza Location! - This wonderful 2 bedroom / 1 full bathroom unit in the Eugene Fields Condos maintains the amazing 20's charm with crown moulding, arched doorways, and tremendous Plaza location. All while featuring updates such as gleaming hardwoods, large updated kitchen with S/S appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry, and updated bathroom with steam shower.



Secured entrance. Walk to the Plaza. Cozy all brick sun room and more!



Tenants to pay flat rate $60 per month for building amenities including water and trash service. Other utilities to be in tenant name.



(RLNE5438587)