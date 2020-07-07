All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:51 PM

7913 Northeast 55th Street

7913 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7913 Northeast 55th Street, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent OR 2nd full month free on a 2 year lease! Plus, apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 Northeast 55th Street have any available units?
7913 Northeast 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7913 Northeast 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Northeast 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Northeast 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7913 Northeast 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7913 Northeast 55th Street offer parking?
No, 7913 Northeast 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7913 Northeast 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7913 Northeast 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Northeast 55th Street have a pool?
No, 7913 Northeast 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7913 Northeast 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 7913 Northeast 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Northeast 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7913 Northeast 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7913 Northeast 55th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7913 Northeast 55th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

