7804 East 113th Terrace

Location

7804 East 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

You really must see to believe how beautiful this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home is! Located just off Blue Ridge Blvd. and Longview Rd. this cute house is settled right next to Ruskin Way Park and is within walking distance to Ruskin Sr. High School.

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, fresh paint on every wall and a brand new kitchen! The kitchen has new everything, cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful under mount sink. All 3 bedrooms are a great size, more than enough room for the entire family. The bathroom also features brand new tile, bathtub/shower, vanity and fixtures.

Come and check out this amazing property today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 East 113th Terrace have any available units?
7804 East 113th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7804 East 113th Terrace have?
Some of 7804 East 113th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 East 113th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7804 East 113th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 East 113th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7804 East 113th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7804 East 113th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7804 East 113th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7804 East 113th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 East 113th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 East 113th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7804 East 113th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7804 East 113th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7804 East 113th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 East 113th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7804 East 113th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

