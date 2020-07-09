7804 East 113th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***



You really must see to believe how beautiful this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home is! Located just off Blue Ridge Blvd. and Longview Rd. this cute house is settled right next to Ruskin Way Park and is within walking distance to Ruskin Sr. High School.



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, fresh paint on every wall and a brand new kitchen! The kitchen has new everything, cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful under mount sink. All 3 bedrooms are a great size, more than enough room for the entire family. The bathroom also features brand new tile, bathtub/shower, vanity and fixtures.



Come and check out this amazing property today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.