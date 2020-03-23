All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

5221 Sycamore Ave

5221 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5221 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
online portal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Charming Little House Right Across the Street! - Washer & Dryer Hookups
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Charming little house right across the street from an elementary school. Home has been nicely rehabbed and boast of updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bathroom, new flooring throughout, interior paint, new light fixtures, ceiling fans and a new furnace. The home has an unfinished basement and fully fenced yard as well!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE4494370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 Sycamore Ave have any available units?
5221 Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 5221 Sycamore Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5221 Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 Sycamore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5221 Sycamore Ave offer parking?
No, 5221 Sycamore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5221 Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 5221 Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5221 Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 5221 Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5221 Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
