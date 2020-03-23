5221 Sycamore Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan online portal

Charming Little House Right Across the Street! - Washer & Dryer Hookups

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Charming little house right across the street from an elementary school. Home has been nicely rehabbed and boast of updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bathroom, new flooring throughout, interior paint, new light fixtures, ceiling fans and a new furnace. The home has an unfinished basement and fully fenced yard as well!



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments.



