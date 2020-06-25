4618 Holly St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Another Great Listing From Trevor And Renters Warehouse! This updated top floor unit is conveniently located in the West Plaza area. Great layout with a good size living room along with a eat in kitchen space along with formal dining. Very private balcony space (especially when the leaves fill in the tree) and a off-street parking spot included in the rent.Tenant only pays gas/electric!! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are considered with an additional non-refundable deposit. Schedule your showing today!!