Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

4419 Wyoming Street

4419 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

4419 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
online portal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Come Check Out this Adorable Home! - Come check out this adorable home in the awesome West Plaza area, just blocks from the Country Club Plaza and Westport entertainment districts. The home has hardwood floors throughout! Both bedrooms have large windows, walk in closets, and ceiling fans. There is also ample storage with a linen closet, full attic, and a butlers pantry in the kitchen. This is a must see home available for move in October 1st 2019!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE5182466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 Wyoming Street have any available units?
4419 Wyoming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4419 Wyoming Street have?
Some of 4419 Wyoming Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 Wyoming Street currently offering any rent specials?
4419 Wyoming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 Wyoming Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4419 Wyoming Street is pet friendly.
Does 4419 Wyoming Street offer parking?
No, 4419 Wyoming Street does not offer parking.
Does 4419 Wyoming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4419 Wyoming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 Wyoming Street have a pool?
No, 4419 Wyoming Street does not have a pool.
Does 4419 Wyoming Street have accessible units?
No, 4419 Wyoming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 Wyoming Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4419 Wyoming Street does not have units with dishwashers.

