4419 Wyoming Street

Come Check Out this Adorable Home! - Come check out this adorable home in the awesome West Plaza area, just blocks from the Country Club Plaza and Westport entertainment districts. The home has hardwood floors throughout! Both bedrooms have large windows, walk in closets, and ceiling fans. There is also ample storage with a linen closet, full attic, and a butlers pantry in the kitchen. This is a must see home available for move in October 1st 2019!



