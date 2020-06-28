All apartments in Kansas City
4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305

4326 Roanoke Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

4326 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Adorable and Updated!
Third floor, 1 bedroom, West Plaza with walking distance to the Plaza or Westport!
Small, 15 unit building, built in the 1920's with all the upgrades!
Modern paint, hardwoods, granite, open kitchen!
Living room comes with hardwood floors and newer windows with 2" faux blinds.
Open kitchen with granite and black appliances.
Balcony off the living room is perfect to enjoy in the evenings on this quiet block!
Nice bedroom size and good closet space.
Updated bath with walk-in shower, complete with travertine tile!
1st level laundry room, coin operated.
On-site maintenance.
Secured entry.
Google Fiber ready!
Cats ok with $150 non-refundable deposit. No dogs, please.
No deposit, just a $250 non-refundable administrative fee.
Vintage Building with Updates!
Secured Entry
Google Fiber ready
Lawn maintenance
Snow removal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 have any available units?
4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 have?
Some of 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 is pet friendly.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 offer parking?
No, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 does not offer parking.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 have a pool?
No, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 does not have a pool.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 have accessible units?
No, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305 has units with dishwashers.
