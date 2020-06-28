4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 305

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Adorable and Updated!

Third floor, 1 bedroom, West Plaza with walking distance to the Plaza or Westport!

Small, 15 unit building, built in the 1920's with all the upgrades!

Modern paint, hardwoods, granite, open kitchen!

Living room comes with hardwood floors and newer windows with 2" faux blinds.

Open kitchen with granite and black appliances.

Balcony off the living room is perfect to enjoy in the evenings on this quiet block!

Nice bedroom size and good closet space.

Updated bath with walk-in shower, complete with travertine tile!

1st level laundry room, coin operated.

On-site maintenance.

Secured entry.

Google Fiber ready!

Cats ok with $150 non-refundable deposit. No dogs, please.

No deposit, just a $250 non-refundable administrative fee.

Vintage Building with Updates!

Secured Entry

Google Fiber ready

Lawn maintenance

Snow removal