All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4050 E 70th St RIV-301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4050 E 70th St RIV-301
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4050 E 70th St RIV-301

4050 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4050 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4050 E 70th St - Ready NOW. This fabulous 3 bedroom has so much to offer. Large corner lot with a deck and walk out basement. Fenced in yard, updated kitchen and much more. Call Celeste for details! 816.503.6219.

Section 8 not accepted. No evictions within the last 5 years. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Verifiable income and rental history, pets accepted w/ non-refundable deposit, no aggressive breeds.Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE5622996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 have any available units?
4050 E 70th St RIV-301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 currently offering any rent specials?
4050 E 70th St RIV-301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 is pet friendly.
Does 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 offer parking?
No, 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 does not offer parking.
Does 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 have a pool?
No, 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 does not have a pool.
Does 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 have accessible units?
No, 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4050 E 70th St RIV-301 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary