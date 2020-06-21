313 Ord St

Amenities

Beautiful rental property available, fully furnished! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the heart of Kansas City is great for a family looking for a place to call theirs. Besides the home itself, this rental comes with many amenities. Want to leave those laundromat days in the past? This home is equipped with a washer and dryer. Love sitting on the porch on those warm summer nights? This home comes equipped with the perfect porch swing.



Dogs under 40lbs and all cats are welcome with an extra deposit and monthly rent!



Deposit: $200

Monthly rent: $25/pet



What you need to move in:



Deposit $1,550

First month's rent



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, feel free to message us or call us at (816) 287-0222, or email us at info@dwellkc.us.



We look forward to hearing from you soon!