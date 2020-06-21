All apartments in Kansas City
313 Ord St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

313 Ord St

313 Ord Street · (816) 287-0222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

313 Ord Street, Kansas City, MO 64124
Pendleton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful rental property available, fully furnished! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the heart of Kansas City is great for a family looking for a place to call theirs. Besides the home itself, this rental comes with many amenities. Want to leave those laundromat days in the past? This home is equipped with a washer and dryer. Love sitting on the porch on those warm summer nights? This home comes equipped with the perfect porch swing.

Dogs under 40lbs and all cats are welcome with an extra deposit and monthly rent!

Deposit: $200
Monthly rent: $25/pet

What you need to move in:

Deposit $1,550
First month's rent

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, feel free to message us or call us at (816) 287-0222, or email us at info@dwellkc.us.

We look forward to hearing from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Ord St have any available units?
313 Ord St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Ord St have?
Some of 313 Ord St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Ord St currently offering any rent specials?
313 Ord St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Ord St pet-friendly?
No, 313 Ord St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 313 Ord St offer parking?
No, 313 Ord St does not offer parking.
Does 313 Ord St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Ord St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Ord St have a pool?
No, 313 Ord St does not have a pool.
Does 313 Ord St have accessible units?
No, 313 Ord St does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Ord St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Ord St has units with dishwashers.
