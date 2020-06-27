Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3015 Indiana Ave is a 4 bedroom 1.5 Bath home for rent in Kansas City, MO. This home sits on a large lot with a partial finished off basement. The home rents for $800.00 a month and all utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Security deposit id $800.00 and renter's insurance is required. Section 8 tenants welcome to apply. Lawn care tenants responsibility. Pets considered. For more information contact nick@premiereproperty.com or call us at (office) 913.283.7125 / (cell) 816.328.7250