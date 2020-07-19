All apartments in Kansas City
1701 NW 55th Terr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 NW 55th Terr

1701 Northwest 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Northwest 55th Street, Kansas City, MO 64118
Line Creek - Northern Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cb508e0b9 ----
SPECIAL - $500 OFF 1ST MONTH WITH 13 MONTH LEASE! Beautiful newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in northland. Features fully equipped kitchen with hardwood floors and center island, great room with fireplace, large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and private bath, spacious bedoorms and closets, nice yard and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community\'s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
4 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 NW 55th Terr have any available units?
1701 NW 55th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 NW 55th Terr have?
Some of 1701 NW 55th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 NW 55th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
1701 NW 55th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 NW 55th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 NW 55th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 1701 NW 55th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 1701 NW 55th Terr offers parking.
Does 1701 NW 55th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 NW 55th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 NW 55th Terr have a pool?
No, 1701 NW 55th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 1701 NW 55th Terr have accessible units?
No, 1701 NW 55th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 NW 55th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 NW 55th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
