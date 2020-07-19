1701 NW 55th Terr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cb508e0b9 ----
SPECIAL - $500 OFF 1ST MONTH WITH 13 MONTH LEASE! Beautiful newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in northland. Features fully equipped kitchen with hardwood floors and center island, great room with fireplace, large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and private bath, spacious bedoorms and closets, nice yard and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community\'s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
4 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups