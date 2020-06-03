All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1631 Jackson Avenue

1631 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This side by side duplex is now available and is located just 2 blocks south of Truman Rd. Features 2 bedrooms upstairs, and another bedroom downstairs, in the finished basement, with an additional non conforming bedroom, office or play room, for a total of 4 bedrooms. There is another full bath downstairs, along with a full size washer and dryer that are included. This property also offers a 1 car attached garage, lots of storage, and central air. 3 & 4 bedroom vouchers OK. Tenant pays water, gas, trash and lights. We will not include any utilities under any circumstance.
Check back soon for new photos.

$50 app fee
$750 rent / $700 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. No pets over 30 lbs when full grown due to this being a multi family building.

NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
1631 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 1631 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1631 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1631 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1631 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
