1631 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This side by side duplex is now available and is located just 2 blocks south of Truman Rd. Features 2 bedrooms upstairs, and another bedroom downstairs, in the finished basement, with an additional non conforming bedroom, office or play room, for a total of 4 bedrooms. There is another full bath downstairs, along with a full size washer and dryer that are included. This property also offers a 1 car attached garage, lots of storage, and central air. 3 & 4 bedroom vouchers OK. Tenant pays water, gas, trash and lights. We will not include any utilities under any circumstance.

Check back soon for new photos.



$50 app fee

$750 rent / $700 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. No pets over 30 lbs when full grown due to this being a multi family building.



NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.