Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great ranch-style home! 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, single-car garage and a full basement (unfinished) gives a family plenty of space to make themselves at home! Custom ceramic tile work. Sunroom that outlooks covered patio with views of HUGE backyard.



All residents 18 years and up must apply and be listed on lease.



Located right off of Blue Ridge BLVD. Close to excellent shopping. Within walking distance to multiple well groomed parks.



Pet friendly: Fees and some restrictions may apply.