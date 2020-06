Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage google fiber

Well maintained home in a great North Kansas City neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath home kitchen appliances included. Large fenced in back yard, 2 car garage, great deck and patio, and a small shed in the back for storage. update bathrooms, nice fireplace, and lots of storage space. Also has a partially finished basement. Google fiber included as long as the promotion lasts. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.