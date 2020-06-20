All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11303 Myrtle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11303 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

11303 Myrtle Avenue

11303 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11303 Myrtle Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice home with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Newer carpet in main area. Upstairs has lots of light with glass doors leading to a spacious deck. This home has a self-contained basement suite with a separate entrance, 2 bedrooms with egress windows, a full bathroom, and a 2nd kitchen. This home has a garage. Rent this house and enjoy all 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Or live in the upstairs space and rent the basement suite to a friend or family member. This is a non-smoking home, no evictions, no felonies. Income must be minimum 3X the monthly rent. Small pets OK. Utilities not included in rent. Contact Aaron at (816) 673-3000 for more info, or to tour this property.
Nice home in peaceful neighborhood of South Kansas City. Just off Red Bridge Road, minutes from I49.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
11303 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11303 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 11303 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11303 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11303 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11303 Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11303 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11303 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 11303 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11303 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11303 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary