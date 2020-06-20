11303 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nice home with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Newer carpet in main area. Upstairs has lots of light with glass doors leading to a spacious deck. This home has a self-contained basement suite with a separate entrance, 2 bedrooms with egress windows, a full bathroom, and a 2nd kitchen. This home has a garage. Rent this house and enjoy all 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Or live in the upstairs space and rent the basement suite to a friend or family member. This is a non-smoking home, no evictions, no felonies. Income must be minimum 3X the monthly rent. Small pets OK. Utilities not included in rent. Contact Aaron at (816) 673-3000 for more info, or to tour this property.

Nice home in peaceful neighborhood of South Kansas City. Just off Red Bridge Road, minutes from I49.