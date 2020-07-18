18205 East 16th Terrace North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice Home in Independence MO. Fort Osage Schools - This Independence MO home offers 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths. It is located in the Fort Osage School District. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. There is carpeting throughout home. The sized bedrooms are nice sized with good clothes storage. The home has a one car attached garage with opener. The backyard is fenced with a nice deck for enjoying the outdoors. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent Sorry No Vouchers.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555

Rent is $950.00 Per Month



(RLNE4617171)