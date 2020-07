Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar community garden parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center

Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer. Our community provides the quiet community of country living with the convenience and ease of city living.