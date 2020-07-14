All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
Brookstone Village
Brookstone Village

1900 S Brookstone Village Dr · (816) 203-1149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Shale-1

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Serpentine-1

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Celestine-1

$850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Alandine-1

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookstone Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet access
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.1 Person - $34,620; 2 Persons - $39,600; 3 Persons - $44,520; 4 Persons $49,440; 5 Persons - $53,400; 6 Persons - $57,360




Welcome to Brookstone Village Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities. Brookstone Village Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments. No matter which one you choose, you'll find spacious living areas, generous storage space, and a private patio or balcony that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home.\nBrookstone Village Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center, spend time outdoors at our picnic area with BBQ grills, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. We know youll also love our childrens playground, welcoming clubhouse, business center, on-site laundry facility, and off-street parking. Take a walkthrough video tour now, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Brookstone Village Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month leases
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: $35 Amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookstone Village have any available units?
Brookstone Village offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $725, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $850, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,050. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookstone Village have?
Some of Brookstone Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookstone Village currently offering any rent specials?
Brookstone Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookstone Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookstone Village is pet friendly.
Does Brookstone Village offer parking?
Yes, Brookstone Village offers parking.
Does Brookstone Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookstone Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookstone Village have a pool?
Yes, Brookstone Village has a pool.
Does Brookstone Village have accessible units?
No, Brookstone Village does not have accessible units.
Does Brookstone Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookstone Village has units with dishwashers.
