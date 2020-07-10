All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 9814 East Kentucky Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
9814 East Kentucky Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:45 PM

9814 East Kentucky Road

9814 South Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9814 South Kentucky Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great location, close to all Independence shopping. Plenty of windows in living room for natural light. Eat-In kitchen features lovely cabinets and gorgeous stainless steel appliances with plenty of space for storage and room on counter tops. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Unfinished basement for additional storage. Fenced yard and detached one car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $875, Available 4/30/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9814 East Kentucky Road have any available units?
9814 East Kentucky Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 9814 East Kentucky Road have?
Some of 9814 East Kentucky Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9814 East Kentucky Road currently offering any rent specials?
9814 East Kentucky Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9814 East Kentucky Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9814 East Kentucky Road is pet friendly.
Does 9814 East Kentucky Road offer parking?
Yes, 9814 East Kentucky Road offers parking.
Does 9814 East Kentucky Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9814 East Kentucky Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9814 East Kentucky Road have a pool?
No, 9814 East Kentucky Road does not have a pool.
Does 9814 East Kentucky Road have accessible units?
No, 9814 East Kentucky Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9814 East Kentucky Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9814 East Kentucky Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City