9800 E 22nd St S, Independence, MO 64052 Hill Park
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
This 960 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Refrigerator and Stove and Diswasher included. Everything new and updated. Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website WWW.onlychoicepm.COM Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
