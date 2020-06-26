All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 9800 E 22nd St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
9800 E 22nd St S
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

9800 E 22nd St S

9800 E 22nd St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9800 E 22nd St S, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 960 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Refrigerator and Stove and Diswasher included. Everything new and updated. Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today!
View our website WWW.onlychoicepm.COM
Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 E 22nd St S have any available units?
9800 E 22nd St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 E 22nd St S have?
Some of 9800 E 22nd St S's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 E 22nd St S currently offering any rent specials?
9800 E 22nd St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 E 22nd St S pet-friendly?
No, 9800 E 22nd St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 9800 E 22nd St S offer parking?
No, 9800 E 22nd St S does not offer parking.
Does 9800 E 22nd St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 E 22nd St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 E 22nd St S have a pool?
No, 9800 E 22nd St S does not have a pool.
Does 9800 E 22nd St S have accessible units?
No, 9800 E 22nd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 E 22nd St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9800 E 22nd St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City