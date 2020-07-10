All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM

8708 St John

8708 Saint John Avenue
Location

8708 Saint John Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Harrison

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pad rent is $300 per month. Finance charge for trailer is an additional $300-$400.

These are Handyman Specials, used mobile homes. entendemos español. Be a buyer. We finance qualified applicants.

We have several mobile homes adjacent to this address that are ready for you to buy and rehab. The pad rent is $300 per month and your monthly payment could be $300 to $400 per month for 5 years to pay off the purchase loan.

These mobile homes are NOT move in ready, but If you have handyperson skills they are ready for you to rehab.

If you have a take home income of more than $2100 per month, you can afford to own your own home with about 2x the space of an apartment, a yard with trees, off street parking, and no common walls with your neighbors.

Be a buyer. We finance qualified applicants and provide dumpsters for use while doing the rehab.

Our mobile home park already has several home owners that are in the trades or work in roofing, plumbing, electrical, A/C and heating. Several have already finished their rehabs and others are just getting started.

Come meet and join this community of restorers and home owners.

Apply here:
https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

