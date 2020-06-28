All apartments in Independence
824 W 30th St
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

824 W 30th St

824 W 30th St S · No Longer Available
Location

824 W 30th St S, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath Independence Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!

Property Update: We just installed a new fence in the backyard!!!

This house features original hardwoods, brand new carpet, and brand new LTV flooring.

A completely remodeled kitchen with matching stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, cabinets, and more!

Brand new bathroom and updated fixtures.

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE5062835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 W 30th St have any available units?
824 W 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 W 30th St have?
Some of 824 W 30th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 W 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
824 W 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 W 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 W 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 824 W 30th St offer parking?
No, 824 W 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 824 W 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 W 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 W 30th St have a pool?
No, 824 W 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 824 W 30th St have accessible units?
No, 824 W 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 824 W 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 W 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
