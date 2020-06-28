824 W 30th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath Independence Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!



Property Update: We just installed a new fence in the backyard!!!



This house features original hardwoods, brand new carpet, and brand new LTV flooring.



A completely remodeled kitchen with matching stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, cabinets, and more!



Brand new bathroom and updated fixtures.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



(RLNE5062835)