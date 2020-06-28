824 W 30th St

Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bath Independence Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!
Property Update: We just installed a new fence in the backyard!!!
This house features original hardwoods, brand new carpet, and brand new LTV flooring.
A completely remodeled kitchen with matching stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, cabinets, and more!
Brand new bathroom and updated fixtures.
(RLNE5062835)