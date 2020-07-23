All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
815 S Leslie Ave.
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

815 S Leslie Ave.

815 South Leslie Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 South Leslie Street, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
New Construction 4 Bed 2 Bath Rental Home - This brand new construction, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home, is located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. in Independence. Be the very first residents of the stunning split level home!

Featuring an amazing open floorplan layout, this home has tons to offer! The kitchen opens directly onto both the living and dining room spaces and features stainless steel appliances, hard surface countertops, and a trendy subway tile backsplash!

Both bathrooms are a great size and offer upgraded tile flooring, bright white vanities, and brushed nickel finishes!

This home will be sure to impress everyone that comes over to visit!

Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5930889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 S Leslie Ave. have any available units?
815 S Leslie Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 S Leslie Ave. have?
Some of 815 S Leslie Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 S Leslie Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
815 S Leslie Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 S Leslie Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 S Leslie Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 815 S Leslie Ave. offer parking?
No, 815 S Leslie Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 815 S Leslie Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 S Leslie Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 S Leslie Ave. have a pool?
No, 815 S Leslie Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 815 S Leslie Ave. have accessible units?
No, 815 S Leslie Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 815 S Leslie Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 S Leslie Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
