810 Devon St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a9ad110fc ----
Spacious kitchen with new appliances and refinished cabinets. Living room for entertaining and separate laundry room with hookups. New carpet throughout.
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*1 cat welcome (fees apply)
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!