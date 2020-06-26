806 1/2 E Devon Street

Amenities

806 1/2 E Devon St - 806 1/2 Devon St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence. This home is all electric with a galley style kitchen.



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Electric range

-W/D connections

-Shed

-Deck



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994

www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$750.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$750.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet (2 pet limit)



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



