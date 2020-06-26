All apartments in Independence
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

806 1/2 E Devon Street

806 1/2 E Devon St · No Longer Available
Location

806 1/2 E Devon St, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
806 1/2 E Devon St - 806 1/2 Devon St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence. This home is all electric with a galley style kitchen.

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-W/D connections
-Shed
-Deck

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994
www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$750.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet (2 pet limit)

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2669836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

