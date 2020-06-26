Rent Calculator
Independence, MO
/
806 1/2 E Devon Street
806 1/2 E Devon Street
806 1/2 E Devon St
·
No Longer Available
Location
806 1/2 E Devon St, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
806 1/2 E Devon St - 806 1/2 Devon St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence. This home is all electric with a galley style kitchen.
-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-W/D connections
-Shed
-Deck
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994
www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$750.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet (2 pet limit)
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE2669836)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 1/2 E Devon Street have any available units?
806 1/2 E Devon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 806 1/2 E Devon Street have?
Some of 806 1/2 E Devon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 806 1/2 E Devon Street currently offering any rent specials?
806 1/2 E Devon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 1/2 E Devon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 1/2 E Devon Street is pet friendly.
Does 806 1/2 E Devon Street offer parking?
No, 806 1/2 E Devon Street does not offer parking.
Does 806 1/2 E Devon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 1/2 E Devon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 1/2 E Devon Street have a pool?
No, 806 1/2 E Devon Street does not have a pool.
Does 806 1/2 E Devon Street have accessible units?
No, 806 1/2 E Devon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 806 1/2 E Devon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 1/2 E Devon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
