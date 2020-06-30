All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 801 S Fairview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
801 S Fairview Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 5:44 PM

801 S Fairview Avenue

801 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

801 Fairview Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pet friendly
Another great listing from Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is all on 1 level, wheelchair accessible if needed. nicely finished and is move in ready. There will be a refrigerator and stove/oven provided prior to move in. This home has an additional space with closet for possible nursery or office, and separate dining room.. There is new carpet with vinyl plank floors in the kitchen and tile in the dining and bathroom. There is a $45 application fee for anyone 18 or over that will live in the home and a $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $750. We require that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have good rental history and reasonable credit. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Please call 816-281-2557 or email to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S Fairview Avenue have any available units?
801 S Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 S Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 801 S Fairview Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, accessible, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 S Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 S Fairview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 801 S Fairview Avenue offer parking?
No, 801 S Fairview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 801 S Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 S Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 S Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 S Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 801 S Fairview Avenue has accessible units.
Does 801 S Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 S Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City