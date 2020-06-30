801 S Fairview Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly accessible carpet range oven refrigerator

Another great listing from Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is all on 1 level, wheelchair accessible if needed. nicely finished and is move in ready. There will be a refrigerator and stove/oven provided prior to move in. This home has an additional space with closet for possible nursery or office, and separate dining room.. There is new carpet with vinyl plank floors in the kitchen and tile in the dining and bathroom. There is a $45 application fee for anyone 18 or over that will live in the home and a $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $750. We require that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have good rental history and reasonable credit. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Please call 816-281-2557 or email to schedule a tour today!