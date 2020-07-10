651 North Queen Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come see this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in Independence. Fresh paint and new carpet! The home features two living areas. The utility room is located on the main floor as well. Kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage space with an open eat-in area. Off of the dining area is a door out to the back deck. This home has large spacious bedrooms as well as multiple bathrooms! Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans in many of the rooms as well. The townhome is located at the end of a cul-de-sac for additional privacy. This will go fast!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available 1/17/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.