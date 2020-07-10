All apartments in Independence
Last updated January 22 2020 at 3:08 PM

651 North Queen Ridge Court

651 North Queen Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

651 North Queen Ridge Court, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in Independence. Fresh paint and new carpet! The home features two living areas. The utility room is located on the main floor as well. Kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage space with an open eat-in area. Off of the dining area is a door out to the back deck. This home has large spacious bedrooms as well as multiple bathrooms! Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans in many of the rooms as well. The townhome is located at the end of a cul-de-sac for additional privacy. This will go fast!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available 1/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 North Queen Ridge Court have any available units?
651 North Queen Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 North Queen Ridge Court have?
Some of 651 North Queen Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 North Queen Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
651 North Queen Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 North Queen Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 North Queen Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 651 North Queen Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 651 North Queen Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 651 North Queen Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 North Queen Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 North Queen Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 651 North Queen Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 651 North Queen Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 651 North Queen Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 651 North Queen Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 North Queen Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.

