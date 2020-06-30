613 North Cheyenne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry

Super cute ranch home with lots of updates! New carpet, new paint, updated kitchen, 3 bdrm, 1.5 baths, 2 living spaces and a office or workout in lower level, including laundry room. Great fenced backyard, double driveway and so much more!! Come take a look you won't be disappointed! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.