All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 613 North Cheyenne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
613 North Cheyenne Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:07 PM

613 North Cheyenne Drive

613 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

613 Cheyenne Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
Super cute ranch home with lots of updates! New carpet, new paint, updated kitchen, 3 bdrm, 1.5 baths, 2 living spaces and a office or workout in lower level, including laundry room. Great fenced backyard, double driveway and so much more!! Come take a look you won't be disappointed! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 North Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
613 North Cheyenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 North Cheyenne Drive have?
Some of 613 North Cheyenne Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 North Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 North Cheyenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 North Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 North Cheyenne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 613 North Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
No, 613 North Cheyenne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 613 North Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 North Cheyenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 North Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
No, 613 North Cheyenne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 North Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 North Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 North Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 North Cheyenne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City