5200 S. Delaware Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated 4 Bd/1.5 Bth in Independence! $1125/Month! - Come check out this newly renovated Independence ranch home for rent! Kitchen includes fresh paint, matching appliances, and lots of kitchen cabinet space! Modern bathroom has gorgeous shower surround. Low maintenance hardwoods throughout the home. Come check it out today!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We require renter's insurance. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE4630280)