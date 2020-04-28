All apartments in Independence
5200 S. Delaware Ave.

5200 South Delaware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5200 South Delaware Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 4 Bd/1.5 Bth in Independence! $1125/Month! - Come check out this newly renovated Independence ranch home for rent! Kitchen includes fresh paint, matching appliances, and lots of kitchen cabinet space! Modern bathroom has gorgeous shower surround. Low maintenance hardwoods throughout the home. Come check it out today!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We require renter's insurance. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4630280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

