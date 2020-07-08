All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

519 N Osage

519 North Osage Street · No Longer Available
Location

519 North Osage Street, Independence, MO 64050
McCoy

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Shiny 2bd, 1ba with off street parking, this light & airy bungalow is close to the Independence square for easy shopping, dining and hwy access.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 N Osage have any available units?
519 N Osage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 N Osage have?
Some of 519 N Osage's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 N Osage currently offering any rent specials?
519 N Osage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N Osage pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 N Osage is pet friendly.
Does 519 N Osage offer parking?
No, 519 N Osage does not offer parking.
Does 519 N Osage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N Osage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N Osage have a pool?
No, 519 N Osage does not have a pool.
Does 519 N Osage have accessible units?
No, 519 N Osage does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N Osage have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 N Osage does not have units with dishwashers.

