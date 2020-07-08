All apartments in Independence
4573 S Saville Ct
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

4573 S Saville Ct

4573 Seville Court · No Longer Available
Location

4573 Seville Court, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this great Townhouse!! Unit is open with a few levels for segregation of family members. Two great living areas, so more space than what you anticipate. 1 Car garage, so no fighting winter weather!! Nice deck on the back. The space in this unit for this price, will blow your mind!
Call today to set up a showing!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4573 S Saville Ct have any available units?
4573 S Saville Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 4573 S Saville Ct have?
Some of 4573 S Saville Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4573 S Saville Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4573 S Saville Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4573 S Saville Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4573 S Saville Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4573 S Saville Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4573 S Saville Ct offers parking.
Does 4573 S Saville Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4573 S Saville Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4573 S Saville Ct have a pool?
No, 4573 S Saville Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4573 S Saville Ct have accessible units?
No, 4573 S Saville Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4573 S Saville Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4573 S Saville Ct has units with dishwashers.

