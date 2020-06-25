409 South Shrank Avenue

Amenities
This updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath split level home is located in a quiet neighborhood and backs up to Greenspace. This home offers all Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, newer cabinets, granite countertops and updated tile flooring. Updated with a bay window in the living room, carpet in the main living areas and fresh paint, this home has a soft and modern feel. Bedrooms have recently been updated with dark wood laminate floors. Steps have been tiled and new carpet in the basement with beautiful built-ins.
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com.
