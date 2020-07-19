All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 406 W Wayne Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
406 W Wayne Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

406 W Wayne Circle

406 W Wayne Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

406 W Wayne Cir, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, quiet, cozy, cut-de-sec neighborhood. Fresh rehabbed all the house, all hardwoods floor. fresh painted all the house, a brand new garage door, a bar in the basement, a refrigerator stays, A extra bedroom w/ a closet. Also, Owner Finance is able to. Finished basement. During the summer, trees are covered on the back yard. Has to have 3 times incomes to verify. It will not stay long.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/406-w-wayne-circle ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 W Wayne Circle have any available units?
406 W Wayne Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 W Wayne Circle have?
Some of 406 W Wayne Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 W Wayne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
406 W Wayne Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 W Wayne Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 W Wayne Circle is pet friendly.
Does 406 W Wayne Circle offer parking?
Yes, 406 W Wayne Circle offers parking.
Does 406 W Wayne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 W Wayne Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 W Wayne Circle have a pool?
No, 406 W Wayne Circle does not have a pool.
Does 406 W Wayne Circle have accessible units?
No, 406 W Wayne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 406 W Wayne Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 W Wayne Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolsIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City