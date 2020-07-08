4027 South Vassar Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom on a corner lot has lots to offer. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Finished basement with full bath. Large yard with deck and is fenced.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 5/3/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.