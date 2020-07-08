All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 4027 South Vassar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
4027 South Vassar Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 3:05 PM

4027 South Vassar Avenue

4027 South Vassar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4027 South Vassar Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom on a corner lot has lots to offer. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Finished basement with full bath. Large yard with deck and is fenced.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 5/3/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 South Vassar Avenue have any available units?
4027 South Vassar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 4027 South Vassar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4027 South Vassar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 South Vassar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4027 South Vassar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4027 South Vassar Avenue offer parking?
No, 4027 South Vassar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4027 South Vassar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4027 South Vassar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 South Vassar Avenue have a pool?
No, 4027 South Vassar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4027 South Vassar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4027 South Vassar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 South Vassar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4027 South Vassar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4027 South Vassar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4027 South Vassar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City