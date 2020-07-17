All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

3911 S Marshall Dr

3911 Marshall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Marshall Drive, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Property!

Property Description: Beautiful home that has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lovely back porch with a fenced in yard. Home located in the Blue Springs School District. Be one of the first to view this property, so you don't miss out! Located close to great amenities!
Includes
Bedrooms:3
Full Bathrooms:1
Half Bathrooms:

Amenities Included
Refrigerator
Range Oven
Central Air
HVAC Heating
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Basement
2 Car Garage

Rent, Deposits, Fees and other terms.
Monthly Rent: 1195
Security Deposit: 1000
Pets are allowed for an additional fee
*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*

This property has a $35 Application fee; per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM

*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 S Marshall Dr have any available units?
3911 S Marshall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 S Marshall Dr have?
Some of 3911 S Marshall Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 S Marshall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3911 S Marshall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 S Marshall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 S Marshall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3911 S Marshall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3911 S Marshall Dr offers parking.
Does 3911 S Marshall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 S Marshall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 S Marshall Dr have a pool?
No, 3911 S Marshall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3911 S Marshall Dr have accessible units?
No, 3911 S Marshall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 S Marshall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 S Marshall Dr has units with dishwashers.
