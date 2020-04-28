3909 South Berry Lane

Amenities

Up to 1 month free if you move in by March 5th, 2019!

Space, space, space....This home offers multiple main floor living areas and a rec room in the basement! Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom in the basement that could also be used as a study. Living room and dining room are a nice addition to this home that sits within the PRESTIGIOUS Blue Springs school district and is very close to shopping options as well as highway 70! With its GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!



Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-491-2780,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com



PETS ARE ALLOWED:

Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Renters insurance will be required.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.



Unfortunately, Conrex has no properties that qualify for Section 8.



**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.

