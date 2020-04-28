All apartments in Independence
3909 South Berry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3909 South Berry Lane

3909 Berry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Berry Ln, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Up to 1 month free if you move in by March 5th, 2019!
Space, space, space....This home offers multiple main floor living areas and a rec room in the basement! Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom in the basement that could also be used as a study. Living room and dining room are a nice addition to this home that sits within the PRESTIGIOUS Blue Springs school district and is very close to shopping options as well as highway 70! With its GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-491-2780,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

PETS ARE ALLOWED:
Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.

Unfortunately, Conrex has no properties that qualify for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 South Berry Lane have any available units?
3909 South Berry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3909 South Berry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3909 South Berry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 South Berry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 South Berry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3909 South Berry Lane offer parking?
No, 3909 South Berry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3909 South Berry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 South Berry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 South Berry Lane have a pool?
No, 3909 South Berry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3909 South Berry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3909 South Berry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 South Berry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 South Berry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 South Berry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 South Berry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
