Independence, MO
3901 Crestview Dr
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

3901 Crestview Dr

3901 Crestview Road · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Crestview Road, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e85e51209b ---- Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups, nice fenced yard and 1 car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 Refundable and $200 Non-Refundable plus $25 monthly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Crestview Dr have any available units?
3901 Crestview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Crestview Dr have?
Some of 3901 Crestview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Crestview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Crestview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Crestview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Crestview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Crestview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Crestview Dr offers parking.
Does 3901 Crestview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Crestview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Crestview Dr have a pool?
No, 3901 Crestview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Crestview Dr have accessible units?
No, 3901 Crestview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Crestview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Crestview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

