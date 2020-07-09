3901 Crestview Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e85e51209b ---- Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups, nice fenced yard and 1 car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 Refundable and $200 Non-Refundable plus $25 monthly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups