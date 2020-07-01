3404 S Sterling Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath Remodeled House - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



You don't want to miss out on this newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house in Independence.



The living area provides fresh paint, as well with new flooring and a huge window bringing in tons of natural light. The kitchen is absolutely stunning. It comes with brand new LTV flooring, matching stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, updated fixtures and more! Tons of cabinet space in this kitchen! The bedrooms are equipped with spacious closets, as well with fresh paint and updated fixtures. The bathroom is completely rehabbed with a new vanity, fixtures and more! The huge backyard would be great for pets and activities. There is a back porch that is great for a patio set as well at this house!



This property is located in eastern Kansas City off of 70 hwy. It is close to restaurants, parks, and entertainment.



Add it to your must-see list today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE4792961)