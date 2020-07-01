All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3404 S Sterling Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3404 S Sterling Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

3404 S Sterling Ave

3404 South Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3404 South Sterling Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath Remodeled House - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

You don't want to miss out on this newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house in Independence.

The living area provides fresh paint, as well with new flooring and a huge window bringing in tons of natural light. The kitchen is absolutely stunning. It comes with brand new LTV flooring, matching stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, updated fixtures and more! Tons of cabinet space in this kitchen! The bedrooms are equipped with spacious closets, as well with fresh paint and updated fixtures. The bathroom is completely rehabbed with a new vanity, fixtures and more! The huge backyard would be great for pets and activities. There is a back porch that is great for a patio set as well at this house!

This property is located in eastern Kansas City off of 70 hwy. It is close to restaurants, parks, and entertainment.

Add it to your must-see list today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE4792961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 S Sterling Ave have any available units?
3404 S Sterling Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 S Sterling Ave have?
Some of 3404 S Sterling Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 S Sterling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3404 S Sterling Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 S Sterling Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 S Sterling Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3404 S Sterling Ave offer parking?
No, 3404 S Sterling Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3404 S Sterling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 S Sterling Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 S Sterling Ave have a pool?
No, 3404 S Sterling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3404 S Sterling Ave have accessible units?
No, 3404 S Sterling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 S Sterling Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 S Sterling Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City