Independence, MO
3308 N Delaware St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3308 N Delaware St

3308 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

3308 North Delaware Street, Independence, MO 64050
Kentucky Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e885c800b ----
SPECIAL - $300 OFF 1ST MONTH! Three bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch home in North Independence, MO. The home has hardwood flooring throughout, large unfinished basement w/workshop, fenced in backyard, attached garage and more. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 N Delaware St have any available units?
3308 N Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3308 N Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
3308 N Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 N Delaware St pet-friendly?
No, 3308 N Delaware St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 3308 N Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 3308 N Delaware St offers parking.
Does 3308 N Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 N Delaware St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 N Delaware St have a pool?
No, 3308 N Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 3308 N Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 3308 N Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 N Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 N Delaware St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 N Delaware St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 N Delaware St does not have units with air conditioning.
