3208 S Mark Twain Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house was built in 2002. The house will be available December 2018. This house is a European ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 5 bedrooms. It has 3 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs and one full bath downstairs, a living room with a sliding door that opens onto a deck, a fireplace, a large eat in kitchen, family room, laundry room with both gas and electric hookups, 2 rooms on the lower level that can be used as a 4th or 5th bedrooms, office, double car garage, with garage door openers.



The house is in excellent condition with over 3200 square feet of living space, new carpet throughout, large closets, all brick front with coined corners and soffit lighting, arched glass entry, central air conditioning, solid oak raised panel kitchen cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, fireplace, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator.



The home is in the Blue Springs school district.



This home rents for $2000 per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. There is a $300 non refundable per pet fee due at lease signing.



If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you may call 816-215-7403. You may download an application at www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, background, rental history and employment checks required.



