3208 S Mark Twain Ave

Location

3208 S Mark Twain Ave, Independence, MO 64015
Little Blue

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house was built in 2002. The house will be available December 2018. This house is a European ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 5 bedrooms. It has 3 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs and one full bath downstairs, a living room with a sliding door that opens onto a deck, a fireplace, a large eat in kitchen, family room, laundry room with both gas and electric hookups, 2 rooms on the lower level that can be used as a 4th or 5th bedrooms, office, double car garage, with garage door openers.

The house is in excellent condition with over 3200 square feet of living space, new carpet throughout, large closets, all brick front with coined corners and soffit lighting, arched glass entry, central air conditioning, solid oak raised panel kitchen cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, fireplace, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator.

The home is in the Blue Springs school district.

This home rents for $2000 per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. There is a $300 non refundable per pet fee due at lease signing.

If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you may call 816-215-7403. You may download an application at www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, background, rental history and employment checks required.

(RLNE1504491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
