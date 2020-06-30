All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3116 South Claremont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3116 South Claremont Avenue
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:08 PM

3116 South Claremont Avenue

3116 South Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3116 South Claremont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this adorable remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Indpendence Bungalow!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main living space as well as fresh paint!

The kitchen has received stunning granite countertops, updated cabinetry, and new fixtures. The basement of this home offers tons of additional living/storage space as well. The polished concrete flooring in the basement is a showstopper!

Both bathrooms have also received renovations as well, featuring new fixtures and tile.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 South Claremont Avenue have any available units?
3116 South Claremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 South Claremont Avenue have?
Some of 3116 South Claremont Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 South Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3116 South Claremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 South Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 South Claremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3116 South Claremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 3116 South Claremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3116 South Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 South Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 South Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3116 South Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3116 South Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3116 South Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 South Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 South Claremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City