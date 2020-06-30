3116 South Claremont Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Come check out this adorable remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Indpendence Bungalow!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main living space as well as fresh paint!



The kitchen has received stunning granite countertops, updated cabinetry, and new fixtures. The basement of this home offers tons of additional living/storage space as well. The polished concrete flooring in the basement is a showstopper!



Both bathrooms have also received renovations as well, featuring new fixtures and tile.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.