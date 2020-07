Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated home a few blocks from the Independence square. Refinished hardwood floors, new appliances and updated kitchen. 3 bedroom one bath home. This is a pet free home. Driveway and on street parking available. For more information please call 913-276-4318.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.