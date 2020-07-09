2923 South Scott Avenue, Independence, MO 64052 Three Trails
You really must come and check out this absolutely adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home located in a quiet neighborhood of Independence just off Sterling Road and within walking distance to Country Club Park!
This home has been freshly updated with new paint and carpet throughout. The large master bedroom located on the backside of the home offers a walk-out onto the beautiful back deck that overlooks the HUGE yard!
You really must come and check out this charming home today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed* *This home does not accept voucher programs*
Voepel Property Management www.rentalskc.com (816) 405-4845 Contact us to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
