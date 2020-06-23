All apartments in Independence
2624 South Evanston Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 1:33 AM

2624 South Evanston Avenue

2624 South Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2624 South Evanston Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 South Evanston Avenue have any available units?
2624 South Evanston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2624 South Evanston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2624 South Evanston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 South Evanston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 South Evanston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2624 South Evanston Avenue offer parking?
No, 2624 South Evanston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2624 South Evanston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 South Evanston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 South Evanston Avenue have a pool?
No, 2624 South Evanston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2624 South Evanston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2624 South Evanston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 South Evanston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 South Evanston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 South Evanston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 South Evanston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
