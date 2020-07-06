Amenities
4 Bedroom 1 Bath House- Rent $900 - 4 bedroom / 1 bath house
Rent $895/ Security deposit $895
Thank you for showing interest in our home located at 2200 S Hall Rd. This is a very nice 4 Bedroom 1 Bath house in the Independence, MO area. This beautiful 4 bedroom has brand new carpet throughout, open kitchen with dinning room area. Two bedrooms are on the main level while the other two are on the second level. Landry area provided with unfinished basement, 1-car garage. Renting for $900.00
Great Offer you do not want to miss.
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
4 bedroom / 1 bath house -
Rent $900 / Security Deposit $900
Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties.
(RLNE5327903)