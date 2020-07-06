All apartments in Independence
2200 S. Hall Rd.

2200 Hall Road · No Longer Available
2200 Hall Road, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

pet friendly
garage
carpet
carpet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 1 Bath House- Rent $900 - 4 bedroom / 1 bath house
Rent $895/ Security deposit $895

Thank you for showing interest in our home located at 2200 S Hall Rd. This is a very nice 4 Bedroom 1 Bath house in the Independence, MO area. This beautiful 4 bedroom has brand new carpet throughout, open kitchen with dinning room area. Two bedrooms are on the main level while the other two are on the second level. Landry area provided with unfinished basement, 1-car garage. Renting for $900.00

Great Offer you do not want to miss.

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
4 bedroom / 1 bath house -
Rent $900 / Security Deposit $900

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties.

(RLNE5327903)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

