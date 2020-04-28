All apartments in Independence
2104 North Delaware Street
2104 North Delaware Street

2104 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

2104 North Delaware Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Sprawling 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath open raised ranch with 2 car garage, BONUS room, which could be office or
mudroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, Updated Kitchen with new appliances, tile, and counter tops. Updated Baths are tiled. New fixtures and trim. Covered back porch and fenced backyard! Not to mention the huge open basement. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 North Delaware Street have any available units?
2104 North Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 North Delaware Street have?
Some of 2104 North Delaware Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 North Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
2104 North Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 North Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 North Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 2104 North Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 2104 North Delaware Street offers parking.
Does 2104 North Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 North Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 North Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 2104 North Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 2104 North Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 2104 North Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 North Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 North Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
