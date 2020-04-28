2104 North Delaware Street

Amenities

Sprawling 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath open raised ranch with 2 car garage, BONUS room, which could be office or

mudroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, Updated Kitchen with new appliances, tile, and counter tops. Updated Baths are tiled. New fixtures and trim. Covered back porch and fenced backyard! Not to mention the huge open basement. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

