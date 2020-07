Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Independence Mo. This home has been remodeled within the last year. It has refinished hardwood flooring and new carpet within the last year. It comes with a stainless steel range and microwave. The home has a large yard, a one car garage and an unfinished basement perfect for storage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.