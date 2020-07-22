210 West College Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Kansas City! Beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms and classy colors throughout. Loads of cabinets in the spacious kitchen. Unique wood architecture adds to the custom appeal. Huge decks in front and back are freshly painted and perfect for a leisurely chat on the porch or entertaining out back. Tons of extra storage space in the full basement.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.