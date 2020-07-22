All apartments in Independence
210 West College Street
210 West College Street

210 West College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

210 West College Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
McCoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Kansas City! Beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms and classy colors throughout. Loads of cabinets in the spacious kitchen. Unique wood architecture adds to the custom appeal. Huge decks in front and back are freshly painted and perfect for a leisurely chat on the porch or entertaining out back. Tons of extra storage space in the full basement.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

