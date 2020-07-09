All apartments in Independence
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

1941 S. Arrowhead Ct.

1941 South Arrowhead Court · No Longer Available
Location

1941 South Arrowhead Court, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d89c6200fa ----
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen with walk- pantry, great room with fireplace, master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. have any available units?
1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. have?
Some of 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. offers parking.
Does 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. have a pool?
No, 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 S. Arrowhead Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
