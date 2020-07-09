1941 S. Arrowhead Ct.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d89c6200fa ----
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen with walk- pantry, great room with fireplace, master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups