Home
/
Independence, MO
/
19211 East 15th Street North
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:57 PM

19211 East 15th Street North

19211 East 15th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

19211 East 15th Street North, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this spectacular 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Independence! It is sure to WOW you! Large living room with adorable fire place! Kitchen has tons of room for storage and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious bedrooms on main level. Great family room in basement for entertaining as well as 4th bedroom downstairs. Fenced back yard and lovely deck in the backyard. Two car garage make for great additions to this amazing homes!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 5/29/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19211 East 15th Street North have any available units?
19211 East 15th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 19211 East 15th Street North have?
Some of 19211 East 15th Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19211 East 15th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
19211 East 15th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19211 East 15th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 19211 East 15th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 19211 East 15th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 19211 East 15th Street North offers parking.
Does 19211 East 15th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19211 East 15th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19211 East 15th Street North have a pool?
No, 19211 East 15th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 19211 East 15th Street North have accessible units?
No, 19211 East 15th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 19211 East 15th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 19211 East 15th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.

