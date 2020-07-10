19211 East 15th Street North

Amenities

Come see this spectacular 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Independence! It is sure to WOW you! Large living room with adorable fire place! Kitchen has tons of room for storage and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious bedrooms on main level. Great family room in basement for entertaining as well as 4th bedroom downstairs. Fenced back yard and lovely deck in the backyard. Two car garage make for great additions to this amazing homes!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 5/29/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.